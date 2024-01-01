We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
31.5" / 80cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1300:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
USB Type-C
Yes(x1, PD, DP Alt. Mode), UHD@60Hz, PD=40W
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Rear
SPEAKER
-
Type
Rich Bass
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
34.5W
-
Normal On (typ.)
50W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
40~60Hz (HDMI/DP)
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (USB-C)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Down
1 (Service Only)
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI, Yes(2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Silver spray
-
B/Cover
White
-
Stand
white
-
Base
Silver Spray
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes (Angle -2~15)
-
Height(mm)
Yes (range 110mm)
-
Pivot
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
713.8 x 485.4 x 259.2
-
Set (without Stand)
713.8 x 410.2 x 44.6
-
Box
927 x 213 x 516
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.8
-
Set (without Stand)
6.5
-
Box
12.4 (expected)
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216 / 432 / 528
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Handle
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
ERP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
Yes(VESA only)
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
No
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
Yes (1.8m Cable, PD+DP, UHD@60Hz)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes(Screen Split Dual Controller, On Screen Control)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
