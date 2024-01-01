Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43UD79

43" 4K UHD IPS LED MONITOR

43UD79

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    42.51" / 107.98cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    1.06Billon Color

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2451x0.2451

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Brightness

    Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time_(on/off)

    -

  • (GTG)

    8ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • (CR≥5)

    -

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    HDMI1.4(x2ea), HDMI2.0(x2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Others

    RS232C

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Vertical type

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Vertical type

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    10W (2ea)

  • Others

    Rich bass

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3w under

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~135kHZ

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30~135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56~61Hz

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30~135kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56~61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • PC (DP)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    1 Joystick

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Down

    2

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes(HDCP 2.2)

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes (2PIP)

  • PBP

    Yes (4PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Contol

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Matt Black

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Matt Black

  • Base

    Matt Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes (Angle -5~10)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    967 x 275 x 647.6 mm

  • Set (without Stand)

    967 x 70.6 x 575.2 mm

  • Box

    1065 x 285 x 658 mm

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    200mm x200mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    15.9kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    12.3kg

  • Box

    20kg

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ERP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DP to DP

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type A to C

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes

