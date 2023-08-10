About Cookies on This Site

31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
32UN880P-B

Product Information Sheet
32UN880P-B

31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo: Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.
USP of 38UN880: 3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort

With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing colour shift from different vantage points.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customised workstation.

Create a Perfectly Customized Workstation eg.Photographer, Creator, Office Worker
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

Ergo's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

Y20

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DISPLAY

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

VRR

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

User Defined Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.5

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32UN880P-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32UN880P-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32UN880P-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32UN880P-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32UN880P-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

