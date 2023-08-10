About Cookies on This Site

24" FHD IPS Display Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24MK430H

24" FHD IPS Display Monitor

High Definition with Accurate Colour2
Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with Accurate Colour

1080p Full HD resolution with IPS delivers brilliant images that pop with vibrant detail from any viewing angle.
Clearer, Smoother Image2
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

AMD FreeSync™ Technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 75Hz virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to bring you seamless, fluid movement during high-res, fast-paced games.
React Faster to The Action2
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync mode allows you to instantly react to your opponents and attack them without any display lag. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes in fast-paced games by minimizing input lag.
Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide2
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer gives you full visual clarity, even in games where you spend a lot of time in the dark. It synchronizes and brightens the darkest areas, so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows and shoot first.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*You can download the OnScreen Control Software from LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Convenient and Flexible2
Wall Mount

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8“ / 60.4cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1(typ.)

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4.1ea)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Back (horizontal)

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Back (horizontal)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.3A

Normal On (EPA)

26W

Normal On (typ.)

30W

Sleep Mode (Max)

Under 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

1920x1080 / 60Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

48~75Hz

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

1920x1080 / 75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920 x 1080

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920 x 1080

Video (HDMI)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

[ Key Location ]

Back Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

Ratio

Wide, Original

Super resolution +

Yes

Black Level

Yes

DFC

Yes

(Color) Gamma Control

Yes

Color Temperature

Yes

R/G/B Color Control

Yes

Adaptive Sync

Yes (FreesyncTM)

Black Stabilizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP(Digital Port Only)

Yes(Ver 1.4)

Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)

Yes

OSD Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes (2.0)

COLOUR

Front

Matt Black

B/Cover

Matt Black

Stand

Matt Black

Base

Matt Black

Others

Matt Black

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20

Wall Mount(mm)

75 x 75

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

555 x 181.9 x 421

Set (without Stand)

555 x 38.4 x 330.9

Box

688 x 390 x 124

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.1

Set (without Stand)

2.8

Box

4.2

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

Erp

Yes

Windows

Win10

VCCI(Japan)

Yes

Others(KC,CCC)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

HDMI

Yes

Stand body, Stand base

Yes

Others

CD,Manual,ESG

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MK430H-BY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK430H-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MK430H-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MK430H-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

24MK430H

24" FHD IPS Display Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet