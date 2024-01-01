Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.8" IPS Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24MR400-B

23.8" IPS Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

(4)
Front view

23.8" IPS Full HD display

True colour at wide angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide accurate colour reproduction, and help users to view the screen at wide angle.

23.8" IPS Full HD display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhanced eye protection

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, and it helps to provide a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy smooth gaming

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Off

  • On

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Streamlined control Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.

*Tilt angle: -5~20°

See all ports

HDMI1.4 icon.

HDMI1.4

D-sub icon.

D-sub

H/P out icon.

H/P out

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    17W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    24W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    24.7W (19V, 1.30A)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    540.0 x 414.0 x 200.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    540.0 x 320.6 x 50.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    613 x 400 x 128

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.75

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.34

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.08

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

SMART MONITORS

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

