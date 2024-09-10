We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24.5” IPS Full HD display / 100Hz Refresh Rate / 3-side Virtually Borderless design / Reader Mode / Flicker Safe / OnScreen Control / 5ms (GtG) response time\t
24.5" IPS Full HD display
True color at wide angles
LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.
Focused visual comfort
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Enjoy smooth gaming
Off
On
5ms (GtG) response time
Dive into gaming with clear images
|Thanks to the 5ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy solution
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.
*Tilt angle: -5~15°
What's in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Screw 4. Adapter+Power cord 5. HDMI cable
Stand body, Stand base, Screw, Adapter+Power code and HDMI cable in the box.
*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
