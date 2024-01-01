Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27BR650B-C

27" Full HD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27" Full HD IPS Display

Accurate Colour and Wide Angles

LG Full HD (1920x1080) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide accurate colour reproduction, and help users to view the screen at wide angle.

Full HD IPS Display providing with wide viewing angle.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

27" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

Colour Calibrated

Usability

Daisy Chain

USB Type-C™

Convenience

Multi Ports

Ergonomic Design

clear and accurate color representation supported by color calibration.

Colour Calibrated

View Precise Colour

It is colour calibrated at the factory before its release. So it ensures that colours can be displayed clearly and accurately as intended by content creators.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance like reading a paper book.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance like reading a paper book which helps to reduce eye fatigue and also provides eye comfort.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

LG Full HD monitor with USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort supports Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two LG Full HD monitors and a laptop using a DisplayPort cable and a USB Type-C™ cable.

productive workstation with USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort.

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Display

Display

     

Data

Data

     

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

    

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built-in-Speaker

 

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

This monitor supports built-in stereo speaker. It can help you to get extra space on your desk and solve the concern about cluttered wires and cables of external speakers.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), and USB (1Up/3Down) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and Headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1Up/3Down) and Headphone out port.

*USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort cable are included in the package (USB, HDMI and RJ45 cable are NOT included).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Comfortable Workplace

The ergonomic design allows for convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments to create an optimized working environment.

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

  -5~25°

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

±30°

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

Bi-Direction        

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

0~130mm    

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

