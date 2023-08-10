We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with Daisy Chain
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Size (Inch)
-
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
68.466cm
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
YES
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(QHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES (2ea/ver3.0)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
SPDIF out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
YES
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
732 x 568 x 374 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
17.0 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
9.5 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
23.5 kg
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Display Port
-
YES (2ea)
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Type C
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable (2ea) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder
