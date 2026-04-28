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25" LG UltraGear™ G5 Gaming Monitor, 200Hz, FHD, 1ms response, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

25" LG UltraGear™ G5 Gaming Monitor, 200Hz, FHD, 1ms response, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, Black

25G523B-B
Front view of 25" LG UltraGear™ G5 Gaming Monitor, 200Hz, FHD, 1ms response, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, Black 25G523B-B
side view
rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view
Front view of the monitor stand and base
Front view of 25" LG UltraGear™ G5 Gaming Monitor, 200Hz, FHD, 1ms response, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, Black 25G523B-B
side view
rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, height adjustment, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Top view
Front view of the monitor stand and base

Key Features

  • 25-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 200Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time
  • HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Support 16.7 M Colours
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

25-inch 200Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 25G523B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 25G523B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% colour for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 1ms(GtG) response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% colour for vivid visuals, smooth gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support, 1ms(GtG) response time for fast-paced gaming, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

SpeedColourUsability


Fluid gaming motion with 200Hz refresh rate

To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame. 

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 25G523B’s 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 25G523B’s 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1ms (GtG). Quick response
for gameplay.

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Comparison image showing reduced motion blur on the UltraGear™ 25G523B with 1ms (GtG) response time for smoother gaming visuals.

Comparison image showing reduced motion blur on the UltraGear™ 25G523B with 1ms (GtG) response time for smoother gaming visuals.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

 

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 25G523B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 25G523B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible is supported via DisplayPort only.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Feel actual combat with vivid colour

Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Logo of IPS display.

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

Logo of HDR 10.

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

Logo of sRGB 99%.

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colours and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colourful cosmic background.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colours and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colourful cosmic background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Virtually borderless, visually elevated

Experience our space-efficient design featuring an adjustable tilt base. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Borderless design icon.

3-side virtually
borderless design

Tilt icon.

Tilt

Wall mount 100x100 icon.

Wall mount

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasising the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasising the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Size [Inch]

    24.4

  • Size [cm]

    62.2

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0944x0.2802 mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    -

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    -

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    -

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    -

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    -

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    -

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    -

  • HW Calibration

    -

  • Auto Brightness

    -

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    -

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    -

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible (DP only)

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    -

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    -

  • User Defined Key

    -

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    -

  • PBP

    -

  • PIP

    -

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    -

  • Mic

    -

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    -

  • Dual Controller

    -

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    -

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    -

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    -

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    -

  • DVI-D

    -

  • HDMI

    -

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    -

  • Remote Controller

    -

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    -

  • Daisy Chain

    -

  • USB Upstream Port

    -

  • USB Downstream Port

    -

  • Built-in KVM

    -

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    -

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    -

  • Audio In

    -

  • Mic In

    -

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    -

SOUND

  • Speaker

    -

  • DTS HP:X

    -

  • Maxx Audio

    -

  • Rich Bass

    -

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    -

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.6 x 427.2 x 220

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.6 x 324.3 x 46.9

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    655 x 134 x 385

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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