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27" LG UltraGear™ G5 Gaming Monitor, 200Hz, FHD, 1ms response, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, Black
27" LG UltraGear™ G5 Gaming Monitor, 200Hz, FHD, 1ms response, NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, Black
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Fluid gaming motion with 200Hz refresh rate
To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur.
Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimised motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible is supported via DisplayPort only.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Feel actual combat with vivid colour
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Virtually borderless, visually elevated
Experience our space-efficient design featuring an adjustable tilt base. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Display - Curvature
-
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.4
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108(H) x 0.3108(V)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
HDR Effect
YES
Mini-LED Technology
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
HW Calibration
-
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible (DP only)
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
-
User Defined Key
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
-
PBP
-
PIP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
-
Mic
-
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
Dual Controller
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
-
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
-
Display Port
YES
USB A to B
-
Remote Controller
-
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Thunderbolt
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB-C
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
Daisy Chain
-
USB Upstream Port
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Built-in KVM
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Audio In
-
Mic In
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Line out
-
SOUND
Speaker
-
DTS HP:X
-
Maxx Audio
-
Rich Bass
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.1x461.8x220
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.1x358.8x49.1
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
700 x 141 x 430
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.2
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.1
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.5
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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