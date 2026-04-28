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32" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD, 200Hz refresh, 1ms response, G-SYNC/FreeSync, Black
32" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD, 200Hz refresh, 1ms response, G-SYNC/FreeSync, Black
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel actual combat with vivid colour
LG UltraGear 32G620B supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Quick response for
gameplay
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you focused
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Sleek
and streamlined design for gaming
Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with tilt, swivel, and height. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
^Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Curvature
-
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
80
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2727x0.2727 mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
840:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
HDR Effect
YES
Mini-LED Technology
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
-
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
-
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
-
PBP
-
PIP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
-
Mic
-
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
-
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
-
Display Port
YES
USB A to B
-
Remote Controller
-
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Thunderbolt
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB-C
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
Daisy Chain
-
USB Upstream Port
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Built-in KVM
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Audio In
-
Mic In
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Line out
-
SOUND
Speaker
-
DTS HP:X
-
Maxx Audio
-
Rich Bass
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.2 x 610 x 220 mm (UP)/ 713.2 x 480 x 220 mm (DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
713.2 x 419.1 x 40.4
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
950 x 498 x 140
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.7kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2kg
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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