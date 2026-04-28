About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

32" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD, 200Hz refresh, 1ms response, G-SYNC/FreeSync, Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

32" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD, 200Hz refresh, 1ms response, G-SYNC/FreeSync, Black

32G620B-B
Front view of 32" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD, 200Hz refresh, 1ms response, G-SYNC/FreeSync, Black 32G620B-B
15 degree side view
left side view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Close-up of the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and DisplayHDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
tilted front view
top view
right rear angled view
Front view of 32" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, QHD, 200Hz refresh, 1ms response, G-SYNC/FreeSync, Black 32G620B-B
15 degree side view
left side view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Close-up of the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and DisplayHDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
tilted front view
top view
right rear angled view

Key Features

  • 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 200Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time
  • HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Support 16.7 M Colors
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

32-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 32-inch QHD 2560x1440 resolution, RGBs 99% colour gamut, 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 32-inch QHD 2560x1440 resolution, RGBs 99% colour gamut, 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Display


Clarity that keeps you in control

With its 32-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.


Feel actual combat with vivid colour

LG UltraGear 32G620B supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 32g620b monitor, showcasing vivid colours with 99% sRGB colour gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 32g620b monitor, showcasing vivid colours with 99% sRGB colour gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

SPEED

SPEED

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 32G620B’s 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Fluid gaming motion with
200Hz refresh rate

To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals,

while minimising motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Quick response for
gameplay

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion that keeps you focused

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competisione displayed on the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competisione displayed on the UltraGear™ 32G620B monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.


Sleek and streamlined design for gaming

Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with tilt, swivel, and height. A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Wall Mount icon.

Wall Mount

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.0 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1 

with DSC

H/P out icon.

3-pole H/P out

^Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Curvature

    -

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2727x0.2727 mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    840:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    -

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    -

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    -

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    -

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    -

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    -

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    -

  • Auto Brightness

    -

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    -

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    -

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    -

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    -

  • PBP

    -

  • PIP

    -

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    -

  • Mic

    -

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    -

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    -

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    -

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    -

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    -

  • DVI-D

    -

  • HDMI

    -

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    -

  • Remote Controller

    -

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    -

  • USB-C

    -

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    -

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    -

  • Daisy Chain

    -

  • USB Upstream Port

    -

  • USB Downstream Port

    -

  • Built-in KVM

    -

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    -

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    -

  • Audio In

    -

  • Mic In

    -

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    -

SOUND

  • Speaker

    -

  • DTS HP:X

    -

  • Maxx Audio

    -

  • Rich Bass

    -

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    -

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.2 x 610 x 220 mm (UP)/ 713.2 x 480 x 220 mm (DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.2 x 419.1 x 40.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    950 x 498 x 140

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 