We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21:9 UltraWide 25UM57
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
25
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
250
-
Response Time (ms)
-
5
-
Response Time_Typ. (ms)
-
14
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
6bit+FRC, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2286 x 0.2286
-
Colour Gamut
-
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating(3H), Anti-glare
-
HDMI
-
Yes(2EA)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Game mode
-
Yes
-
Screen split
-
Yes(S/W)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes(S/W)
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
-
TCO6.0
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
-
75 x 75
-
Type / Input
-
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
-
27W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Set (with Stand)
-
609 x 188 x 383
-
Set (without Stand)
-
609 x 55 x 287
-
Box Dimension
-
682 x 355 x 131
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
-
4
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
-
3.7
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
-
5.54
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.