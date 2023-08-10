About Cookies on This Site

32GK850F

32” QHD Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ 2 Technology

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

31.5" / 80cm

Panel Type

VA

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

CIE1976, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)/90% (Min)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2724 x 0.2724

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

3000:1 (Typ)

(GTG)

5ms(Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

(DFC)

Mega

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)

USB Hub

USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Back

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Back

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Output

110W

Normal On (typ.)

44W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

Under 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~230kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

50~144Hz (Freesync Basic 80~100Hz Extended 48~100Hz)

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440/144Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~230kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

50~144Hz (Freesync Basic 120~144Hz Extended 48~144Hz)

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440/144Hz

RESOLUTION

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

2560 x 1440/144Hz

Display Port & USB-C

2560 x 1440/144Hz

CONTROL KEY

Whole OSD Button - Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Joystick

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

LED Colour (On mode)

Red

LED Colour (Power save mode)

Red Blinking(Default Off)

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect, sRGB

Ratio

Full Wide, Original, 1:1

Black Level

Yes

DFC

Yes

(Color) Gamma Control

Yes

Color Temperature

Yes

R/G/B Color Control

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes(120Hz, 144Hz)

Adaptive Sync

RADEON Freesync™ 2(Support LFC)

Black Stabilizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes(Ver 2.2)

OSD Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

High Dynamic Range

Yes(HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR400, Freesync™2)

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes (2.0)

COLOUR

Front

Matt Black (Side High Glossy)

B/Cover

Matt Black+Red Deco

Stand

Matt Black+Red Deco

Base

Matt Black+Red Deco

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes(-5~15)

Swivel(Angle)

Yes(-20~+20)

Height(mm)

Yes(110mm)

Pivot

Yes(0~90_Clockwise)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

715.2 x 272.2 x 603.9

Set (without Stand)

715.2 x 57.1 x 423.9

Box

927 x 516 x 213

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

8.3

Set (without Stand)

6.5

Box

12.1

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC(for China)

Yes

BSMI(for Taiwan)

Yes

Erp

Yes

VESA wall mount standard

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

Others(KC,CCC)

KC

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

DisplayPort

Yes

Stand body, Stand base

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

Mouse holder

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32GK850F-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32GK850F-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32GK850F-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32GK850F-B)
