32” QHD Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ 2 Technology
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
31.5" / 80cm
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
CIE1976, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)/90% (Min)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
3000:1 (Typ)
-
(GTG)
-
5ms(Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare, 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
USB Hub
-
USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Back
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Back
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
-
110W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
44W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~230kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
50~144Hz (Freesync Basic 80~100Hz Extended 48~100Hz)
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30~230kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
50~144Hz (Freesync Basic 120~144Hz Extended 48~144Hz)
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
Display Port & USB-C
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
Whole OSD Button - Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
Red
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Red Blinking(Default Off)
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture Mode
-
Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect, sRGB
-
Ratio
-
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
Black Level
-
Yes
-
DFC
-
Yes
-
(Color) Gamma Control
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes(120Hz, 144Hz)
-
Adaptive Sync
-
RADEON Freesync™ 2(Support LFC)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes(Ver 2.2)
-
OSD Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
High Dynamic Range
-
Yes(HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR400, Freesync™2)
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Front
-
Matt Black (Side High Glossy)
-
B/Cover
-
Matt Black+Red Deco
-
Stand
-
Matt Black+Red Deco
-
Base
-
Matt Black+Red Deco
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes(-5~15)
-
Swivel(Angle)
-
Yes(-20~+20)
-
Height(mm)
-
Yes(110mm)
-
Pivot
-
Yes(0~90_Clockwise)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
715.2 x 272.2 x 603.9
-
Set (without Stand)
-
715.2 x 57.1 x 423.9
-
Box
-
927 x 516 x 213
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100x100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
8.3
-
Set (without Stand)
-
6.5
-
Box
-
12.1
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC(for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI(for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
Others(KC,CCC)
-
KC
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
-
Mouse holder
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
