LG 21:9 UltraWide 34UM65

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 21:9 UltraWide 34UM65

34UM65-P

LG 21:9 UltraWide 34UM65

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

34

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Contrast Ratio

5000000:1

Viewing Angle (°)

178 /178 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bit, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.315 x 0.310

Colour Gamut

sRGB

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

DisplayPort

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

FEATURES

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

COLOUR

Front Colour

Black Glossy

B/Cover Colour

Black Glossary

Stand Colour

Transparency

Base

Silver

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

829.9 x 172.9 x 468.9

Set (without Stand)

829.9 x 82.9 x 379.8

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

7.7

Set without Stand (Kg)

6.7

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34UM65-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

