24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Start with speed.
Be on the front.
Introducing gaming monitor which makes you being ahead from the starting line with 180Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard from 144Hz to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
Technology for
flawless gaming
Enjoy the perfect graphic with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™.
Technology for flawless gaming.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Designed for gamer
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Size [cm]
60.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-Pole(Sound only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Output
32W (19V / 1.7A)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
613x 149 x 396mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.2kg
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
user screws, top cover
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
-
