27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
Display
27” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
165Hz Refresh Rate
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
A fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience.
Gamer-centric Design
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.
Gamer-centric Design.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All Spec
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
YES(Premium)
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.05
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
Power Cord
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
