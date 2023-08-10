We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at a target easily.
*To enable the 240Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*For video devices such as game consoles or setup boxes, the QHD monitor supports up to 120hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.
*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gamer-centric Design
The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The menu on GUI may be different by the models.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
GSYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
DTS HP:X (4pole H/P Out)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4 (DSC)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
4pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.3
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.