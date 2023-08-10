About Cookies on This Site

27” LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
27” LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

27GR83Q-B

27” LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
240Hz Refresh Rate

Display

27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440)

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming

Thanks to the IPS 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

240Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at a target easily.

*To enable the 240Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The monitor displays high-quality moving images.
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

27GR83Q is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).  A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

*For video devices such as game consoles or setup boxes, the QHD monitor supports up to 120hz refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR83Q is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is clear and colorful.
HDR400 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Bezel Design

3-side Borderless

Tiltable monitor icon.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor icon.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
It shows the bottom part of the monitor that has a 4-pole headphone port and a headphone cable linked to it.
4-pole Headphone Out

Plugin for Immersive
Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

The animation shows the customized Modes for the Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering a ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The menu on GUI may be different by the models.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

DISPLAY

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCIP3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

GSYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Others (Features)

DTS HP:X (4pole H/P Out)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4 (DSC)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

4pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.3

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GR83Q-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GR83Q-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GR83Q-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27GR83Q-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

