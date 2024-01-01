Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10
27GS75QN-B

27" UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10

27GS75QN-B

27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 180Hz (O/C 200Hz) gaming monitor | 1ms (GtG), HDR10

front view

UltraGear™ Logo.



Born to game

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Faster movement.
Closer to winning.

Rev up your gaming world with 200Hz O/C speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 200Hz O/C refresh rate.

Display

27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

200Hz refresh rate (O/C)

IPS 1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.

*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.

200Hz refresh rate (O/C)

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 200Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 200Hz (O/C) refresh rate, which loads images 200 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Sharp image
From any angle

Experience the vibrant visuals with a 1ms fast response time, which reduces reverse ghosting and input lag. In addition, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy these stunning images clearly from a wide angle (up to 178 degrees).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees. 

High-quality color robot images with sRGB 99% and HDR10.

DisplayHDR™ 400 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel true-to-life colour

This monitor supports a wide color gamut, sRGB 99% (Typ.), and HDR10, reproducing high-fidelity colors for gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended regardless of the battlefield.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Technology for flawless gaming

Enjoy the perfect graphic with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™. 

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive viewing. The adjustable base, which supports tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~+15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height adjustment

110 mm

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

Three monitor images demonstrating tilt, pivot, and height adjustments.

  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 