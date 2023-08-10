We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
Designed for Incredible Speed
With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, allows you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and virtually borderless design. Base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help make your gameplay more comfortable.
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync that helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
-
OFF
-
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
Attack First in the Dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places, and quickly make your escape when the flash explodes.
-
OFF
-
NO
Better Aim
Target point is fixed in the centre to enhance shooting accuracy.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.2
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
793 x 227 x 557
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.7 x 428 x 50.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(UP) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.8
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Others (Features)
-
N/A
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2021
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
32GP850-B
31.5” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible