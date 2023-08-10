About Cookies on This Site

31.5" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
32GP850-B

32GP850-B

31.5” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Official Gaming Monitor Partner of The LEC

Official Gaming Monitor Partner of The LEC

LG UltraGear, a Main Partner of League of Legends European Championship in the Official Gaming Monitor category, will take center stage at the global competition with top tier pro players for LEC fans.
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.
Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)*
165Hz (Overclock 180Hz)**

Display

31.5” QHD (2560 x 1440)
Nano IPS & HDR10

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality.
Nano IPS 1ms

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality

Experience breathtaking gaming performance and total immersion on Nano IPS 1ms technology, delivering ultrahigh speed with exceptional graphics quality.

*Simulated images to enhance feature understanding. May differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, allows you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Nano IPS & HDR10

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports wide colour spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3* colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Whatever, wherever the battlefield, it helps gamers experience dramatic colours as the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

An ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and smoothes image refresh. Respond rapidly to opponents and aim accurately at targets: a gaming win.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®

32GP850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and virtually borderless design. Base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help make your gameplay more comfortable.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Virtually borderless design monitor

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode to customize their experience. Settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.

  • Conventional

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync that helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF

  • NO

Dynamic Action Sync

Attack First in the Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places, and quickly make your escape when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF

  • NO

Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the centre to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

793 x 227 x 557

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 428 x 50.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(UP) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(Down)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.8

DISPLAY

Size [cm]

80

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2724 x 0.2724

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

CONNECTIVITY

Line out

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

PBP

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

OverClocking

YES

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

NO

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

Others (Features)

N/A

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2021

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32GP850-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32GP850-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32GP850-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32GP850-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32GP850-BC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

