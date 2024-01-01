Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32” UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor | QHD, 1ms (GtG), 180Hz
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

32GS60QC-B

front view

UltraGear™ Logo.

Born to game

Get ahead with 1000R ultimate immersion.

Get ahead with 1000R ultimate immersion

Natural curve, 1000R is just the beginning. It's a gaming revolution with satisfying 180Hz speed, picture quality, and usability you've never experienced before.

Display

31.5” curved QHD (2560x1440)

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

180Hz refresh rate

1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

AMD FreeSync™

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Seamless curve, uninterrupted game playing

Experience the 1000R curvature, which fits the most human field of sight and reproduce vivid scenes with remarkable 180Hz refresh rate for an experience that feels more realistic and immersive.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

180Hz refresh rate

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.

1ms (GtG) response time

Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

High-quality color robot images with sRGB 99% and HDR10.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel true-to-life colour

This monitor supports a wide colour gamut, sRGB 99% (Typ.), and HDR10, reproducing high-fidelity colours for gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended regardless of the battlefield.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™

With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~+15°

LG UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor-32GS60QC
  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Match up with your gaming style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.272 x 0.272 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1000R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V / 2.3A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    699.9 x 508.1 x 226.5

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    699.9 x 421.2 x 111.9

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    780.0 x 500.0 x 180.0

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.7

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

