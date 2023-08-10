We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37.5” Class 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
175 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
175 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Size [cm]
-
95.2
-
Size [Inch]
-
37.5
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Sphere Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Others (Features)
-
Variable Backlight, Lighting Mode, Lighting Option, VESA Adaptive-Sync (Display Port)
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
154W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Line out
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
7.6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1058 x 237 x 555
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
896.4 x 551.2 x 286.8(Up) 896.4 x 441.2 x 286.8(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
14.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
10
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2019
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
