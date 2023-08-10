About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
37.5” Class 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

37.5” Class 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
38GL950G

37.5” Class 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®

mnt-38gl950g-01-1-lg-ultragear-d

MNT-38GL950G-01-2-UltraGear-Desktop

Geared Up for Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear integrated with the hi-performing functions which can respond to any blockbuster games.
Your Dream Gaming Monitor1
Nano IPS 1ms

Your Dream Gaming Monitor

The value of a UltraGear™ monitor is total immersion. You can experience breath-taking gaming performance that surpasses your expectations through 38GL950G with Nano IPS 1ms called the most ultimate gear.
Feel Actual Combat with True Colours1
Nano IPS

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

38GL950G supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and a colour range 35% greater than sRGB 100%, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing even more vivid scenes on the battlefield.
MNT-38GL950G-04-1-IPS-1ms-Desktop
IPS 1ms*

Incredible Speed to Victory

If you’re fed up with dimming and flickering screens, you’ve come to the right monitor. With IPS 1ms, you’ll dominate and clinch victory-without the side effects of extreme speed.

*UL tested GtoG response time of LG monitor 38GL950G.
*IPS 1ms is available if refresh rate is above 144Hz.

Clearer, Smoother and Faster1
NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With G-Sync® technology gamers can play without worrying about frame loss, it eliminates tearing and stuttering that occurs from the difference between a graphics card’s frame rate and the refresh rate.

*The scene is staged for understanding the feature.

MNT-38GL950G-06-175Hz-Desktop
Overclock 175Hz

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 175Hz (Overclock) allows immediate action on the screen. Objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.
MNT-38GL950G-07-HDR400-Desktop
HDR 400

Greater Clarity, More Realistic

38GL950G supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center.

Ultimate Battlefield Space1

37.5" UltraWide™ QHD+ Curved Monitor

Ultimate Battlefield Space

The 21:9 ratio combined with the curved screen is perfect : gamers can see more info on the FTS game screen for survival overwhelming immersive in the wide gaming scene and stand out in a strategic advantage on the large 37.5" screen.
Gratification of Sight and Hearing1
Sphere Lighting 2.0

Gratification of Sight and Hearing

Sphere lighting 2.0 exceeds the limits of indirect lighting and creates gaming environment. With Sound Sync mode and Video Sync mode, gamers immerse into the game and feel as if they were actually on the battlefield.
Sound Sync Mode5

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game with bias lighting that enhances the experience while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the UltraGear™ lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.
Video Sync Mode5

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colours appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.

Your Ideal Gaming Setup1
Stylish Design

Your Ideal Gaming Setup

The stylish design with Sphere lighting help you create your own gaming ambiance for better immersion while the base can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

175 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

ACCESSORY

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder

Thunderbolt

NO

Remote Controller

NO

USB A to B

YES

USB-C

NO

Display Port

YES

DISPLAY

Curvature

2300R

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

175 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Size [cm]

95.2

Size [Inch]

37.5

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

FEATURES

FPS Counter

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC

Color Weakness

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

User Defined Key

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

Mic

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Sphere Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

VRR

NO

Others (Features)

Variable Backlight, Lighting Mode, Lighting Option, VESA Adaptive-Sync (Display Port)

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Max.)

154W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

YES

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP Version

1.4

Line out

NO

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.6

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 237 x 555

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

896.4 x 551.2 x 286.8(Up) 896.4 x 441.2 x 286.8(Down)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

14.9

Weight with Stand [kg]

10

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2019

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(38GL950G-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38GL950G-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38GL950G-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(38GL950G-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38GL950G-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38GL950G-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(38GL950G-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

38GL950G

37.5” Class 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor w/ G-Sync®

UK EU
Product Information Sheet