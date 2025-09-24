Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black

39GX900A-B
Product Information Sheet

39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black

Product Information Sheet

39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black

39GX900A-B
Front view of 39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, WQHD display, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black. (34GX900A)
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
top view
top view
top view
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of the rear emblem
Key Features

  • 39-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
  • 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Clutter-free, L-stand sleek design
More
DISPLAY SPEED TECHNOLOGY
UltraGear™ OLED GX9 Logo image.
Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 39GX900A gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 39GX900A gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An LG UltraGear monitor feature overview showcasing its 21:9 WQHD OLED display with 3440x1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 certification, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate, DTS HeadPhone:X stereo speakers with 7W output per channel, and versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and USB-C supporting 65W power delivery.

An LG UltraGear monitor feature overview showcasing its 21:9 WQHD OLED display with 3440x1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 certification, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate, DTS HeadPhone:X stereo speakers with 7W output per channel, and versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and USB-C supporting 65W power delivery.

DISPLAY

39-inch WQHD OLED

21:9 UltraWide 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400

& DCI-P3 98.5%

SPEED

0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

& 240Hz Refresh Rate

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

TECHNOLOGY

DTS HeadPhone:X

LG Switch

OnScreen Display

Tap anchor-display

Tap anchor-display


UltraWide view with deep black OLED

The 39-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED boldly represents darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%), ensuring vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 39GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The ideal curvature 800R

Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deeper black,
realistic colour

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white. 

Advanced eye comfort technologies
by three UL verifications

Featuring an anti-glare finish, LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimise frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V739051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Tap anchor-speed..

Tap anchor-speed..


Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

0.03ms (GtG) speed,
240Hz smooth gameplay

To bring you a swift 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate, reducing reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.

A 39-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

A 39-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Our monitor certified with ClearMR 13000, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 12500. It brings to captures the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, display fast-moving action with fine details.

Image of a green car racing on a track.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Advanced gaming features

•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Plunge into the world of PC and console gaming!

LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimised gaming experience across various genres and platforms.

A curved gaming monitor shows a racing game with a red supercar in a neon-lit city. Other game scenes float around the screen. A white console controller is placed in front, highlighting console play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*PS5 and Xbox consoles support only a 16:9 aspect ratio, please ensure your display settings are configured accordingly for optimal gaming performance.

Tap anchor-technology

Tap anchor-technology


Close-up of a monitor stand with a connected headphone cable and DTS Headphone X logo displayed.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Enjoy gaming with seamless voice chat via the 4-pole headphone out. Get fully immersed with the virtual 3D sound powered by DTS Headphone:X, while the built-in 7W x2 speakers with Depth-Sound technology deliver a powerful, dynamic audio experience.

*Headsets sold separately.

This animated video shows how the LG Switch app optimizes the monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

Seamless gameplay powered by LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customise your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. Plus, you can switch between 330Hz-165Hz with dual-mode, split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

LG Switch app tutorial

Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display

Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customise their gaming setup for optimal performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-free, sleek design

 

The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    39

  • Size [cm]

    99.1

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.266 x 0.266mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    887.8 x 605.7 x 322.8mm (UP) / 887.8 x 495.7 x 322.8mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    887.8 x 404.4 x 198.0mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    985 x 338 x 550mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11.45kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    17.5kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

