We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black
39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black
39" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black
39GX900A-B
()
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
DISPLAY
39-inch WQHD OLED
21:9 UltraWide 800R
DisplayHDR True Black 400
& DCI-P3 98.5%
SPEED
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
& 240Hz Refresh Rate
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
TECHNOLOGY
DTS HeadPhone:X
LG Switch
OnScreen Display
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 39-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED boldly represents darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 39GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature 800R
Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deeper black,
realistic colour
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Advanced eye comfort technologies
by three UL verifications
Featuring an anti-glare finish, LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimise frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V739051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Our monitor certified with ClearMR 13000, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 12500. It brings to captures the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, display fast-moving action with fine details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Advanced gaming features
•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Plunge into the world of PC and console gaming!
LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimised gaming experience across various genres and platforms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*PS5 and Xbox consoles support only a 16:9 aspect ratio, please ensure your display settings are configured accordingly for optimal gaming performance.
*Headsets sold separately.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
LG Switch app tutorial
Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display
Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customise their gaming setup for optimal performance.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
39
Size [cm]
99.1
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.266 x 0.266mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
800R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 605.7 x 322.8mm (UP) / 887.8 x 495.7 x 322.8mm (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 404.4 x 198.0mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
985 x 338 x 550mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.45kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.3kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
17.5kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Recommended Product