45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
45GR75DC_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

45GR75DC-B

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

Front view

It shows 45GR75DC.

The world, expanded

The magnificent graphics, the thrill of actions, and the pleasure of victory. The game world you have known will expand.

Panoramic view

45" 32:9 Dual-QHD

1500R curved

True-to-life colour

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Clear movement

200Hz refresh rate

1ms (GtG) response time

Seamless technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 or USB Type-C™is required to work correctly.

The video shows two monitor pictograms merged into one 32:9 wide monitor.

45" 32:9 Dual QHD display

Explore the panoramic gamescape

Gamers can experience overwhelming immersion with the panoramic view on a 44.5-inch ultrawide screen, a doubled QHD (5120x1440) size with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR 600 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Every detail comes to life

Thanks to the wide colour gamut that supports DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor can deliver detailed-colour and contrast. Play games more lively with amazing colours.

It is a very vivid and colourful image with an astronaut.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PBP & PIP

One-screen, multi-view

With Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture, you can multitask while playing games by connecting various devices at the same time, splitting the screen, or floating a little window on the other window.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time

Ultra clear movement

Get an edge in your game with clear and buttery movement by the 1ms fast time and a refresh rate that re-loads image frames 200 times a second, allowing you to respond fast with few visual obstacles such as input lag or reverse ghosting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To enable the 200Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 or USB Type-C™ is required.

DQHD@200Hz by DP, HDMI, USB Type-C

Dynamic play with HDMI, DP, and USB Type-C™

Fully enjoy constantly up to 200Hz refresh rate and DQHD resolution with HDMI2.1, DP1.4, and USB Type-C™.

*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1or USB Type-C is required to work properly.

*The graphic card is sold separately.

USB Type-C™ (90W PD)

USB Type-C™ (90W PD)

Create a clutterless gaming room with a USB Type-C™ port that supports connection to various devices, data transfer as well as up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB-Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Technology for
flawless gaming

Immerse yourself with significantly reduced distractions such as tearing, stuttering, or jittering by the AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro that synchronize the specification of the game, monitor, and graphic card.

  • Image with distractions

  • Tech applied

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Designed for gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching design and a 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and swivel to help you play games more comfortably.

The monitor has a 3-side borderless bezel.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

The monitor is ±15˚rotatable.

Swivel

±15˚

The monitor stand is tilt-adjustable.

Tilt

-5~15°

The monitor is height adjustable.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but clear

See the live colours even in the low blue light option. LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light can reduce blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality. 

  • The image applied conventional low blue light

  • The image applied Live colour low blue light

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of Live colour low blue light is compared to the typical low blue light mode.

4-pole headphone out

Plug into immersive sound

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphones out. Also, you can feel more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphones :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming focused features

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter (Frame Per Second) will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering a ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

44.5"

Ultrawide screen

DQHD

5120x1440

HDR 600

VESA certified

DCI-P3 95%

Wide colour range

200Hz

Fast refresh rate

1ms

Response time

AMD FreeSync™

Premium Pro

Compatibility

HDMI2.1, USB Type-C™

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Size [cm]

    113

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2124 x 0.2124 mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120x1440 at 200Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Output

    19.5V , 10.8A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1083.7 x 559.4 x 328.3mm(UP) / 1083.7 x 449.4 x 328.3mm(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1083.7 x 332.6 x 163.8mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1181 X 285 X 476 mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.8kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.7kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder , Body cable holder

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Power Cord

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

