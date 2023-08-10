We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
1ms (GtG) Response Time
DQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Display
49” 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) Curved
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Gaming GUI
Designed for Immersive Gaming
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.
Play More, Do More
You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Play Game Fully yet Easily
DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
All Spec
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Picture Mode
-
(SDR) : Gamer1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect, sRGB, Color Weakness
(HDR) : Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Others (Feature)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Bit
-
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
2250:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
-
1000R
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
20.5V 11A
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
90W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
240W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Color (Back Cover)
-
Purple Gray
-
Color (Stand Base)
-
Purple Gray
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
Adapter
-
NO
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
49GR85DC-B
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate