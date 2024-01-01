We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS Personal TV MA33
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
21.6
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3495(H) x 0.3495(V)
-
Colour Gamut
68%
-
Surface Treatment
Non Glare
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30kHz~69kHz (Analog)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56Hz~61Hz (Analog)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
(Jack Position)
Rear
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
RCA
-
Audio Output
RCA
-
Tuner Input
PAL Multi
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
-
Auto Volume
Yes
FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game
-
ARC
ARC-PC: 4:3, 16:9 and ARC-Video: 16:9, Just Scan, Original, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Detachable(3 parts)
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5(±3) ~ 20(±3) degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
27W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
512.6 x 180.9 x 388.7
-
Set (without Stand)
512.6 x 63.1 x 315.6
-
Box Dimension
578 x 384 x 126
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
3.4
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
3.2
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
4.7
ACCESSORY
-
Others
Adaptor
-
Remote Controller
Yes
ECO
-
ErP Class
Class B
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
25.0
-
Stand By (W)
0.40
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
71
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
