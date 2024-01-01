We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Full HD IPS LED Monitor (22" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
21.5“ / 54.6cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.24795 x 0.24795
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back (horizontal)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (EPA)
20W
-
Normal On (typ.)
23W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact Type
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Country
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
Black hairline + texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black high glossy
-
Others
Black Texture
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
508.4 x 187.4 x 387.6
-
Set (without Stand)
508.4 x 57.3 x 313.1
-
Box
577 x 381 x 118
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.7
-
Set (without Stand)
2.5
-
Box
4
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
900/1980/2200
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes (Win10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
Option
