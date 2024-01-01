We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Personal TV MT47D
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
21.5
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Viewing Angle (°)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.24795 x 0.24795
-
Colour Gamut
72% (CIE1931)
-
Surface Treatment
Non Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
PC Audio In
-
CI Slot
Yes
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Sound
Virtual surround
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
26W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.4W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
507.6 x 158.7 x 365.4
-
Set (without Stand)
507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
2.9
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
2.75
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
