We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" class (21.5" Diagonal) Full HD IPS TV Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
21.5" / 55cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.24795mm x 0.24795
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms (Default: Off)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Composite
Yes (commonly used with component)
-
Component
Yes (commonly used with composite)
-
HDMI (Ver.)
Yes (2EA, HDMI1.3)
-
SCART
Yes
-
CI Slot
Yes
-
USB (Ver.)
Yes (USB2.0)
-
Jack Location
Rear/Side
-
(Audio Input) RCA
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Input)
Rear/Side
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Output)
Rear
-
Digital(Tuner Input)
Yes(DVB-T/C)
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM
-
Jack Location(Tuner Input)
Rear
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2ch
POWER
-
Type (w/ Watt)
Adapter (32W)
-
Input
100~240V
-
Normal On(typ.)
26W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.4W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub(H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub(V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI(H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI(V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC(D-sub)
1920X1080
-
PC(HDMI)
1920x1080
-
Video(HDMI)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Scart
576i
-
Component
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit
480i, 576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
-
Key Type
Joystick(4 direction-center push)
-
LED Colour(On mode)
Off
-
LED Colour(Power save mode)
Amber
-
LED Colour(Standby)
Red
-
Key Location
Bottom(center)
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
40 Country (Albania, Algeria,Austria, Belaus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukranie)
-
Number of Language
35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
EPG
Yes
-
Teletext
Yes
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
Yes (Black Stabilizer)
-
Cinema Mode
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
Yes (Video, Music, Picture)
-
USB Auto Play
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
USB Game (Download)
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Triple XD engine
Yes
-
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI1/2 (720p↑) All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2 Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2
-
Virtual surround
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front Colour
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover Colour
Black Texture
-
Stand
Black Glossy
-
Base
Black Glossy
-
Others
Black Glossy
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Detachable
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~20 Degree
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
(Dimension) Set (with Stand)
507.6 x 198.2 x 410.5
-
(W*D*H) Set (without Stand)
507.6 x 75.5 x 316.5
-
Box
577 x 377 x 125
-
Wall Mount
75*75
-
(Weight) Set (with Stand)
3.1
-
(Kg) Set (without Stand)
2.8
-
Box
4.4
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
960/1,920/2,280
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo (1 Colour)
-
Handle
Yes
STANDARD
-
Erp
Yes (Class A)
-
CE
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.