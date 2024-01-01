We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
23.8"/ 60.47cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
5M:1
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1.2)
-
HDMI
Yes (1.4)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Input)
Vertical
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Vertical
-
USB
USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
1.2W x 2
POWER
-
Type
Built-in
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
28W
-
Normal On (EPA)
17.1W
-
Normal On (typ.)
23.6W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
E
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-Sub
1920 x 1080
-
DVI-D
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
1920 x 1080
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number
7
-
Key Description
MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
LED off
-
[ Key Location ]
Front
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Ratio
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Control
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black (Texture)
-
B/Cover
Black (Texture)
-
Stand
Black (Texture)
-
Base
Black (Texture)
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º ~ 35º
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))
-
Height range (mm)
130mm
-
Down Height (mm)
70mm
-
Pivot
Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)
-
Mini PC Bracket Ready
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
553.8 x 240 x 382.9
-
Set (without Stand)
553.8 x 58.4 x 333.1
-
Box
627 x 505 x 178
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (Wall mount)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.7
-
Set (without Stand)
3.6
-
Box
7.9
STANDARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Yes (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes(7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold,US/DG)
-
Windows
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
PVC-Free
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Software)
Yes (Manual, Driver)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.