23.8" Full HD IPS Monitor

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    23.8

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 (Typ.), 200(Min.)

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 600:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea, ver. 1.2, HDCP ver. 1.4)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes (1ea, DP ver. 1.2, HDCP ver. 1.4, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transsmission, Power Delivery - 45W)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    1.2W x 2

  • Others

    Down-firing

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    17.4W (Typ.), 20.4W (Max.)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Under 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • DisplayPort (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    539.2 x 240.0 x 505.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    539.2 x 59.2 x 321.6

  • Box

    626 x 474 x 194

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

