23.8" Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 (Typ.), 200(Min.)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 600:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea, ver. 1.2, HDCP ver. 1.4)
-
USB Type-C
Yes (1ea, DP ver. 1.2, HDCP ver. 1.4, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transsmission, Power Delivery - 45W)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
1.2W x 2
-
Others
Down-firing
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
17.4W (Typ.), 20.4W (Max.)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
539.2 x 240.0 x 505.6
-
Set (without Stand)
539.2 x 59.2 x 321.6
-
Box
626 x 474 x 194
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.3
-
Set (without Stand)
3.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
