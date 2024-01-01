We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD IPS LED Business Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
23.8
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000 : 1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ration (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.275 x 0.275
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
GENERAL
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
RTC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes
-
Height(mm)
120mm
-
Pivot
Yes (90º )
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO6.0
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ENERGY STARsup®/sup
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
POWER
-
Type / Input
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
31W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
F
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
569 x 271 x 432
-
Set (without Stand)
569 x 63 x 342
-
Box Dimension
639 x 414 x 139
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
5.5
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
