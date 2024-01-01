Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24" Full HD IPS LED Business Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)
24MB35PHK_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Full HD IPS LED Business Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

24MB35PHK_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
24MB35PH

24" Full HD IPS LED Business Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    23.8

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000 : 1 (Typ)

  • Contrast Ration (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 / 178 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.275 x 0.275

  • Colour Gamut

    72%

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

GENERAL

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • RTC

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes: -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes

  • Height(mm)

    120mm

  • Pivot

    Yes (90º )

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TCO6.0

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ENERGY STARsup®/sup

    ENERGY STAR® Qualified

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Built-in power / 100-240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    31W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    F

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    569 x 271 x 432

  • Set (without Stand)

    569 x 63 x 342

  • Box Dimension

    639 x 414 x 139

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    5.5

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    5.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 