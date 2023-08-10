We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8'' IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
True Colour at Wide Angles
LG IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angle.
Immersive Experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP400P on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Fluid and Rapid Motion
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.8 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
60.4 cm
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
Yes (1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
22W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
-
75 x 75 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
539.1 x 414.3 x 211.7 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
539.1 x 321.5 x 39.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
615 x 148 x 410 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
615 x 148 x 410
-
Weight with Stand
-
2.6kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
2.6
-
Weight without Stand
-
2.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
2.3
-
Weight in Shipping
-
3.9kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
3.9
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
-
User Screw (2EA)
