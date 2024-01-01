Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 21:9 UltraWide 25UM55

25UM55-P

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    25

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    6bit+FRC, 16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2286 x 0.2286

  • Colour Gamut

    sRGB 100%

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes(2EA)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    Headphone Out

FEATURES

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TCO6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • CCC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes(6.0)

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Adaptor / 100~240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    31W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    609 x 188 x 383

  • Set (without Stand)

    609 x 55 x 287

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    4

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    3.7

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

