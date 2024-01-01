We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
27
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
350
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
6
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 / 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bit+FRC 1.07B colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Colour Gamut
ADOBE RGB 98%
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~88.8.kHz (Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz) - Digital
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
(Jack Position)
Rear
-
DVI-D
Yes (Dual-Link)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
ARC
PC and Video
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Others1
True colour Finder(S/W)
-
USB
1up 3port
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
-
Height(mm)
110
-
Pivot
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO5.1
Yes
-
TCO6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Option(If necessary)
-
EPA
Yes(5.0), No(6.0)
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
65W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
643 x 226 x 459
-
Set (without Stand)
643 x 38 x 381
-
Box Dimension
747 x 150 x 447
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
7.3
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.5
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
9.3
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes(include Adapter)
-
DVI-D
Yes(Dual-Link)
-
DisplayPort
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
