LG 27 inch IPS Monitor 24EB23PY
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
27
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Response Time (ms)
14
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
PC Audio In
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Forte Pivot
Yes
-
Energy Saving
SUPER Energy Saving
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5(±3) ~ 20(±3) degree
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes
-
Pivot
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100 / 100 x 200
POWER
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
27W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
644 x 259 x 410
-
Set (without Stand)
644 x 64 x 387
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
6.5
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.9
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
