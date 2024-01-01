Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

27MD5KA

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27" / 68.58cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    10bits

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.11685 x 0.11685

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500nits (Typ.), 430nits(Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1100:1 (Typ)

  • Response Time(GTG)

    14ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 2H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes, Thunderbolt3 (x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Rear

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Stereo Speakers

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Normal On (typ.)

    140W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30~178kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    48~60Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (Thunderbolt3)

    5120x2880@60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Up

    1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)

  • USB port

    3 downstream (USB-C)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • Camera

    Yes

  • Mic

    Yes

  • Ambient Light Sensor

    Yes

  • On Screen Contol

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black Non glossy

  • B/Cover

    Black Non glossy

  • Stand

    Black Texture

  • Base

    Black Non glossy

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes (One touch release button)

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 25º

  • Height(mm)

    110mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    625.6 x 239.9 x 464.4

  • Set (without Stand)

    625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1

  • Box

    743 x 315 x 580

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.4

  • Box

    13.5

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • RCM

    Yes

  • China CEL

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt3

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt3 Cable

    Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Guides on Using Product Functions

    Yes

  • Vesa Design Cover

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Web Download

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

