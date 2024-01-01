We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG IPS Personal Smart TV MS73
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
27
-
Type
LED
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
RF In
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
Yes
-
USB
3
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
LAN
1
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Audio Decoder for DTV
Dolby MS10
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
-
Sound
Virtual Surround plus
-
Sound Optimizer
Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type
FEATURES
-
Key Lock
Yes
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 3.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
MVPD
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)
Ready
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiFi Display
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
30W
-
Stand-by Mode
0.5W
ECO
-
ErP Class
Class A
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
31.0
-
Stand By (W)
0.40
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
73
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
