LG ULTRA HD 4K IPS Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
300
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 / 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99%
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Mini DisplayPort
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
GENERAL
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Super + resolution
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 35º Degree
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes: -45 ~ 45 Degree
-
Height(mm)
130mm
-
Pivot
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
39W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
643.0 x 250.0 x 438.6
-
Set (without Stand)
643.0 x 55.6 x 381.2
-
Box Dimension
830 x 177 x 447
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
7.8
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.5
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
9.6
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
