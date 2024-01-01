Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 2012

LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 2012

29EA93

LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 2012

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    29

  • Panel Type (TN, IPS)

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    300

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 / 178

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    8bit, 16.7M(True)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.0876(H) x RGB x 0.2628(V)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

VIDEO

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~90kHz (Digital)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz) - Digital

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • (Jack Position)

    Rear

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Additional HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    PC Audio In

  • Others

    HDMI(MHL)

FEATURES

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • ARC

    PC and Video

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Others1

    True colour Finder(S/W)

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes(5.1)

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • VESA Mounting (mm)

    100 x 100

POWER

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    48W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    699.7 x 208.5 x 387

  • Set (without Stand)

    699.7 x 68.5 x 318

  • Box Dimension

    858 x 167 x 396

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    5.2

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    5.65

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    7.8

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • MHL

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

  • USB Cable

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Screen Splitter

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

