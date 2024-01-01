We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21:9 Curved UltraWide 29UC97C
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch)
29
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
300
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Response Time_Typ. (ms)
14
-
Viewing Angle (°)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bits
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2826 x 0.2826
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes(2EA)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
AUDIO
-
Type
2ch
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes - 2x7W
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
TUV-Type
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
50W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
700.9 x 225.6 x 420.9
-
Set (without Stand)
700.9 x 99.0 x 316.5
-
Box Dimension
758 x 140 x 414
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
6.2
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.2
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
8.2
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.