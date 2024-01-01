We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
31.5" / 80cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
68%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.36375 x 0.36375
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1200:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Semi-Glare, 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
34W
-
Normal On (typ.)
37W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W under
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3w under
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~63Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
white
-
B/Cover
White
-
Stand
white
-
Base
White
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º ~ 10º
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
726.6 x 204.8 x 491.9
-
Set (without Stand)
726.6 x 94.1 x 430.1
-
Box
814 x 140 x 510
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
200x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.5
-
Set (without Stand)
6.0
-
Box
9.1
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
ERP
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes
-
VESA compatible
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
CCC
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DisplayPort
No
-
HDMI
NO
-
Stand base
Yes
-
Stand body
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
