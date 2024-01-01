Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31'5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
31'5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

32QN600

31'5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Front View
GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    31.5"/80cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Backlight Dimming Technology

    Global Dimming

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    10bit (8bit + FRC), 1.07B

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Normal On (typ.)

    40W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Colour weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~20 Degree

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Assembly Step

    3-step

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

COLOUR

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Front

    Black Texture

  • B/Cover

    Black Texture

  • Stand

    Black Texture

  • Base

    Black Texture

ACCESSORY

  • Adatper

    Yes (Black)

  • Power Cord

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

  • HDMI

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

  • Display Port

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

