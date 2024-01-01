31'5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
31.5"/80cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
Global Dimming
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bit (8bit + FRC), 1.07B
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Normal On (typ.)
40W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Assembly Step
3-step
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
COLOUR
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Front
Black Texture
-
B/Cover
Black Texture
-
Stand
Black Texture
-
Base
Black Texture
ACCESSORY
-
Adatper
Yes (Black)
-
Power Cord
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
HDMI
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
Display Port
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
