34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ UW-QHD Gaming Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
34"/86.72cm Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare, 3H
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
95W (typ.), 140W (max.)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max resolution with refresh rate)
3440 x 1440 @ 85Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max resolution with refresh rate)
3440 x 1440 @ 144Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™ 2
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
819.4 x 286.5 x 572.6 (Up)
819.4 x 286.5 x 462.6 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
819.4 x 104.0 x 361.9
-
Box
983 x 207 x 520
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.3
-
Set (without Stand)
5.5
-
Box
10.8
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
YES
-
DisplayPort
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
