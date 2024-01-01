Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" UltraWide™ UW-QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™

34GK950G

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    34"/86.72cm Curved

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

    DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    75W (typ.), 130W (max.)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    Under 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (Max resolution with refresh rate)

    3440 x 1440 @ 50Hz

  • DisplayPort (Max resolution with refresh rate)

    3440 x 1440 @ 100Hz
    3440 x 1440 @ 120Hz (O/C)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Sphere Lighting

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    819.4 x 286.5 x 572.6 (Up)
    819.4 x 286.5 x 462.6 (Down)

  • Set (without Stand)

    819.4 x 104.0 x 361.9

  • Box

    983 x 207 x 520

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    7.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.1

  • Box

    11.4

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

