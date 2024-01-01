We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
34"/86.72cm Curved
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
USB Type-C
Yes (1ea), DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery = 60W
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 7W*2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Output (USB Type-C PD)
60W
-
Normal On (typ.)
85W (typ.), 200W (max.)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max resolution with refresh rate)
3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max resolution with refresh rate)
3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)
3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Super resolution +
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
819.4 x 251.8 x 561.4 (Up)
819.4 x 251.8 x 451.4 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
819.4 x 94.7 x 361.9
-
Box
987 x 211 x 525
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.00
-
Set (without Stand)
5.6
-
Box
10.5
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
