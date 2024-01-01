Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display
34WK95U_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display

34WK95U_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
34WK95U

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    34"/86.4cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

    DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    450 (Typ.), 360 (Min.) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1200:1 (Typ), 740:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare, 3H

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    5W x 2ch

  • Audio Tuning

    Rich Bass

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    70W (typ.), 200W (max.)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    85W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    5120x2160 at 60Hz

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

    5120x2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)

    5120x2160 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Colour weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • True Colour Pro

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes

  • Height(mm)

    Yes

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    816.9 x 234.3 x 559 (Up)
    816.9 x 234.3 x 449 (Down)

  • Set (without Stand)

    816.9 x 57.1 x 359.8

  • Box

    982 x 191 x 527

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    9.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    7.7

  • Box

    12.3

ACCESSORY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes

  • USB Type A to B

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 