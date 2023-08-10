About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

31.5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32QN600P-B

31.5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Front View
31.5" QHD IPS Monitor: True colour at Any Angle
31.5" QHD IPS Monitor

True Colour at Any Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
HDR 10: Detailed Contrast
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

colour Calibrated: View Actual colour
Colour Calibrated

View Actual Colour

It is colour calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen, so it preserves the original intend colour.
Reader Mode: Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
Flicker Safe: Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. User can comfortably work throughout the day.
AMD FreeSync™: Clearer, Smoother Image
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync: React Faster to Opponents
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer: Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Edge-ArcLine Stand: Versatile Elegance
Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The thinner and solid edging curved stand with 3-side virtually borderless design fits in variety of space. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortable.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

31.5"/80cm

Panel Type

IPS

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bit (8bit + FRC), 1.07B

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

Mega

Response Time(GTG)

5ms (Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)

Headphone Out

Yes

[ Jack Location ]

Rear

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Type

Adapter

Normal On (typ.)

40W

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Picture Mode

(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Coluor Weakness (HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

Base Detachable

Yes

Assembly Step

3-step

OneClick Stand

Yes

Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100

COLOUR

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Front

Black Texture

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black Texture

Base

Black Texture

ACCESSORY

Adatper

Yes (Black)

Power Cord

Yes (Black, 1.5m)

HDMI

Yes (Black, 1.5m)

Display Port

Yes (Black, 1.5m)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32QN600P-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32QN600P-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32QN600P-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32QN600P-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

Front View

32QN600P-B

31.5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

UK EU
Product Information Sheet