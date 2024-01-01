Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG B2B Monitor 22MB65PY

LG B2B Monitor 22MB65PY

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    22

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    1680 x 1050

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    170 /160 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.282 x 0.282

  • Colour Gamut

    72%

  • Surface Treatment

    AG(3H)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1.2)

  • USB

    USB 1Up / 2Down

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    PC Audio In

AUDIO

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x1W

FEATURES

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Mechanical Switch

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front Colour

    Black Hairline

  • B/Cover Colour

    Black Texture

  • Stand Colour

    Black Texture

  • Base

    Black Texture

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes

  • Height(mm)

    Yes (Down Heght 50mm / 120mm range)

  • Pivot

    Yes (90º )

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TCO6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Built-in power / 100-240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    29W

  • Normal On(EPA6.0)

    19W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    506 x 239 x 379

  • Set (without Stand)

    506 x 58 x 339

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    4.7

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    3.5

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

