LG IPS Monitor MP57
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
21.5
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.24795 x 0.24795
-
Colour Gamut
72% (CIE1976)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Output
Headphone Out
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Colour Cloning
Yes
-
Colour Wizard
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
510 x 195 x 411
-
Set (without Stand)
510 x 65 x 314
-
Box Dimension
578 x 383 x 119
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
2.7
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
2.5
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
3.9
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
Option
-
HDMI
Option
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
