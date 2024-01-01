LG IPS Personal Smart TV MS53

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 /178 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • RF In

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component Video

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    PC Audio In

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-23C (Control / SVC)

    SVC

AUDIO

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x5W

  • Sound

    Virtual surround

  • Sound Optimizer

    Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type

FEATURES

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • Energy Saving

    Smart Energy Saving Plus

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Multi task (4 screen / 2 screen)

    Yes (2 screen)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Home Dashboard 3.0

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • MVPD

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Social Center

    Yes

  • Search & Recommendation

    Yes

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    Yes

  • 3D Effect Game

    Yes

  • ACR (Auto Content Recognition)

    Yes

  • Cloud

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)

    Yes

  • Media Share - Remote App

    Yes

  • Media Share - Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Media Share - LG Cloud

    Yes

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes

  • Screen Share - WiFi Display

    Yes

  • Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

  • Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)

    Yes

NETWORK

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Yes (B/in)

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

POWER

  • Type / Input

    100~240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    Max. 57W (typ.38W)

  • Stand-by Mode

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    641.2 x 193 x 462.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    641.2 x 83.5 x 391

  • Box Dimension

    720 x 467 x 140

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

ECO

  • ErP Class

    Class A

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    28.0

  • Stand By (W)

    0.40

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    79

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    0.0

  • Presence of Lead

    Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

